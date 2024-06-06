‘Significant sum’ threatens shock twist in Dele Alli future saga – with former Tottenham star at the centre of ‘take another look’ claim as he hits free agency at Everton
Everton are reportedly willing to “take another look” at Dele Alli, but a “significant sum” owed to Tottenham threatens to scupper those plans.
- Contract at Goodison Park running out
- Was expected to take on a new challenge
- Toffees not giving up on midfielder yet