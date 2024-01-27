Sevilla issue brutal statement on Hannibal Mejbri as Man Utd loanee makes worrying start to life with La Liga club

Sevilla issue brutal statement on Hannibal Mejbri as Man Utd loanee makes worrying start to life with La Liga clubJack McRaeGettyHannibal MejbriSevillaLaLigaTransfersManchester UnitedPremier LeagueSevilla's boss, Quique Sanchez Flores, has issued an update on Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejri's start to life on loan at the Spanish club.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMejri not included in squadSanchez Flores issues statement on youngsterSevilla struggling in La Liga