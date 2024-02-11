Sebastien Haller, what a story! Borussia Dortmund striker scores winner in AFCON final vs Nigeria one year after coming back from cancer scare as Victor Osimhen endures miserable night

Richard Mills
Haller Costa d'AvorioGetty
Africa Cup of NationsIvory CoastSebastien HallerNigeriaNigeria vs Ivory CoastVictor OsimhenBorussia Dortmund

Sebastien Haller secured Ivory Coast their third AFCON title a year on from recovering from cancer in a 2-1 comeback win over Nigeria.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ivory Coast beat Nigeria 2-1 in comeback win
  • Tournament hosts secure third AFCON title
  • Haller & Kessie cancel out Troost-Ekong opener

Editors' Picks