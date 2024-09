This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

San Diego FC hires ex-USMNT interim boss Mikey Varas as club's first-ever head coach ahead of 2025 MLS debut

San Diego FC has announced the hiring of Mikey Varas as the team's first-ever head coach.

Was U.S. interim coach for the September window

Club set to debut in 2025