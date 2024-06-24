Tom Brady Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenneyGOAL/Getty
Chris Burton

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney & Tom Brady see bizarre request to move League One clash between Birmingham & Wrexham to the United States rejected by EFL

League One

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Tom Brady have seen a bizarre request to move Birmingham vs Wrexham to the United States rejected by the EFL.

  • Blues & Red Dragons ready to meet in third tier
  • Famous faces in the boardroom at both clubs
  • Meeting in America would have attracted interest
