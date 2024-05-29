'The town didn't feel great' - Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney 'don't fully understand' impact they've had on Wrexham as Jordan Davies admits he's 'bored of thanking' Hollywood owners
Wrexham star Jordan Davies says Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney "don't fully understand" the impact they've had on the area.
- Reynolds & McElhenney buy Wrexham in 2021
- Davies says they've had a huge impact on area
- Midfielder almost 'bored' of thanking them