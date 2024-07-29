Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney to dip into MLS transfer market? Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson explains why Red Dragons could raid ranks in North America for new recruits
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney may look to line up transfers from MLS, with Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson admitting that market holds obvious appeal.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Welsh outfit have seen global profile soar
- Hollywood co-owners making that happen
- Plans drawn up for future transfer windows