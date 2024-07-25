Ryan Reynolds in generous gesture to Wrexham striker Paul Mullin as he puts gym equipment used in training for Deadpool & Wolverine up for auction
Ryan Reynolds is auctioning off his gym equipment used to train for the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie to Paul Mullin's 'Your Space' charity.
- Reynolds' new movie has just been released
- Hollywood star auctioning off gym equipment
- All proceeds going to Paul Mullin's 'Your Space' charity