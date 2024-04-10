Ryan Reynolds WrexhamGetty Images
Richard Mills

'New level unlocked!' - Ryan Reynolds appears to watch Wrexham's 'very big win' over Crawley from movie set as Hollywood owner hilariously uses iconic pop song 'Heaven Is a Place on Earth' as backing track

WrexhamCrawleyWrexham vs CrawleyLeague Two

Ryan Reynolds appeared to watch Wrexham's thumping win over Crawley Town from a film set as the Hollywood owner's side inched closer to promotion.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Wrexham thrash Crawley 4-1
  • Inch closer to another promotion
  • Reynolds watches win from work

Editors' Picks