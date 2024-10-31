FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-MAN UTDAFP
Soham Mukherjee

'That's my absolute goal' - Ruud van Nistelrooy reveals his plans post-interim Man Utd manager spell, with Ruben Amorim waiting in the wings to take over

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Ruud van Nistelrooy revealed his "absolute goal" as he plans his post-interim Manchester United managerial spell with Ruben Amorim set to take over.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Nistelrooy led Man Utd to a 5-2 win vs Leicester
  • Will return to his interim role after Amorim takes over
  • Expected to lead the Red Devils against Chelsea
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below