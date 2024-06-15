Roy Keane Andy Robertson split 2024Getty Images
Mitchell Fretton

'It's rubbish' - Roy Keane slams Andy Robertson's post-match interview after Scotland's heavy defeat to Germany

Andrew RobertsonScotlandEuropean Championship

Pundit Roy Keane slammed Scotland captain Andy Robertson for his post-match comments following their 5-1 defeat to Germany at Euro 2024.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Scotland thrashed in Euro 2024 opener
  • Robertson admits players not aggressive enough
  • Keane furious at his post-match summary
Article continues below