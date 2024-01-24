'A rotting cancer of hell' - Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney reacts to nightmare round of golf at Farmers Insurance Open alongside USWNT star Alex Morgan

Alex Brotherton
Rob McElhenney Wrexham golf@espncaddie @robmcelhenney @alexmorgan13
WrexhamAlex MorganUSALeague Two

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney was less than impressed with his performance as he endured a nightmare round of golf alongside some famous names.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • McElhenney endured nightmare round of golf
  • Wrexham co-owner played in Pro-Am
  • USWNT star Alex Morgan also took part

Editors' Picks