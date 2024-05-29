The Rondo: Inter Miami 'resting' Lionel Messi, USMNT Olympic roster, Columbus Crew's Champions Cup hopes, more

GOAL USA roundtable on whether Miami was right to bench its stars, who will win the Champions League, and if the Crew can win again on Mexican soil

Miami's decision to bench Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets for a road match last weekend was met with anger around the world of MLS. Fans in Vancouver spent big to see the former Barcelona trio strut their stuff as Tata Martino's side took on the Whitecaps - with the club itself bragging about a potential record crowd for the fixture. But Miami left their big names at home, and won 2-1 anyway.

It all kicked up a frenzy. The club offered fans a 50 percent discount on concessions and free food for U-18s who attended the game. More broadly, it opened up conversations about the equivalent of the NBA's infamous "load management" issues in America's top soccer division.

But that's not the only storyline of the week. The USMNT dropped its preliminary Olympic roster, with plenty of surprises, while the Champions League final is looming on Saturday. So, who needs to impress for the US, and can Dortmund realistically beat Real Madrid?

Our GOAL US writers weigh in on those - and more - in the latest edition of... The Rondo.