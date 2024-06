A shock transfer for Romelu Lukaku? Chelsea striker hints at snubbing AC Milan & Napoli as he says move to surprise club will 'definitely' happen Romelu LukakuAnderlechtTransfersSSC NapoliAC MilanBelgium

Romelu Lukaku says he will be returning to Anderlecht sooner than people might think despite recent links to Napoli and AC Milan.