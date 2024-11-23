Ricardo Pepi PSVGetty Images
Ryan Tolmich

Ricardo Pepi can't be stopped, as USMNT star scores again for PSV in clash with Groningen

Ricardo Pepi's spree continued Saturday as the USMNT star scored again for PSV in a clash with former club Groningen

  • Pepi scores for PSV
  • Follows up on strong USMNT camp
  • Four consecutive games with a goal
