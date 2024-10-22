Revived Rasmus Hojlund holds the key to Man Utd's resurgence as £72m striker shows signs of returning to best form after injury woes

The Danish hitman struck his first Premier League goal of the season to down Brentford, and if he stays fit he can take the next step at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag had talked about turning points a lot last season, but after his side came from behind to beat Brentford on Saturday, the Manchester United manager was careful not to set himself up for a fall.

He had been here many times before, including exactly one year before, after a come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Bees. Within one month of declaring that the Scott McTominay late show "has to be a turning point and also a restart", United were outclassed at home to Manchester City, embarrassed by an inexperienced Newcastle in the Carabao Cup and dealt a damaging Champions League defeat by Copenhagen.

So you could hardly blame the manager for curbing his enthusiasm after a first win in all competitions in five weeks.