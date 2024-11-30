Revitalised former Man Utd favourite David de Gea and Everton flop Moise Kean leading Fiorentina's surprise Serie A title bid

Going into matchday 14, the Viola are fourth in the standings and just one point off top spot thanks in no small part to some inspired signings

David de Gea's inability to agree terms with Manchester United over a new contract made his exit in the summer of 2023 inevitable. But he hadn't wanted to leave Old Trafford at all. Manchester was his home as far as he was concerned. So, he stayed, continuing to train in the city while awaiting offers from elsewhere.

De Gea may have been sometimes criticised for not being the greatest goalkeeper in the world with the ball at his feet but he was widely regarded as one of the game's elite shot-stoppers. It came as quite the shock, then, to see him sit out the entire 2024-25 season. There was talk of a summer switch to Saudi Arabia or the United States but, as the new season approached, there were legitimate doubts over whether De Gea would play football again.

However, on August 9, after more than a year out of the game, De Gea ended what he insisted was a self-imposed exile by signing for Fiorentina. "I received many offers," he revealed, "but I wanted to play in Italy. The negotiation was simple. Fiorentina were the best option."

And so it's proven, with De Gea playing a pivotal part in a footballing renaissance in Florence that has had his new club's social media proclaiming, "There's a new David in town!"