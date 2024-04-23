Revealed: Why Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka & a host of top England stars are missing from official Euro 2024 sticker album as uncapped Leicester City loanee Luke Thomas shockingly makes final cut
The official Euro 2024 sticker album is under the spotlight after leaving out a host of top stars including Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Top players missing from Euro 2024 album
- Leicester's uncapped Luke Thomas features
- Wales also included despite failing to qualify