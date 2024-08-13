Revealed: Vinicius Junior in line for unbelievable Al-Ahli contract that would make Real Madrid star highest-paid athlete in the world ahead of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo & MLB icon
Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has not ruled out a transfer to Saudi Arabia, GOAL has learned, and could become the world’s highest-paid athlete.
- Audacious approach from the Middle East
- Brazilian forward willing to listen to offer
- Records must be smashed in order to do deal