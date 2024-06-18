Revealed: ‘Top player’ wage demands of USMNT star Weston McKennie as Aston Villa line up transfer to bring former Leeds loanee back to the Premier League
The “top player” wage demands of USMNT star Weston McKennie in order to make a Premier League transfer possible have been revealed.
- Midfielder has one year left on contract in Italy
- Being used as a makeweight in move for Luiz
- Wants to get paid what he is worth in England