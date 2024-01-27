Revealed: Jurgen Klopp’s shock departure left Liverpool staff in tears due to ‘complete and utter shock’ - and announcement video was Reds boss’ idea

Revealed: Jurgen Klopp’s shock departure left Liverpool staff in tears due to ‘complete and utter shock’ - and announcement video was Reds boss’ ideaSoham MukherjeeGettyJuergen KloppLiverpoolPremier LeagueJurgen Klopp’s shock departure reportedly left some of Liverpool's staff in tears, after the announcement on Friday which was the German's idea.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKlopp made shock exit announcementOnly a chosen few were awareStaff brought to tears on learning his decision