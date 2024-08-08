Revealed: Atletico Madrid tried to pull out of Conor Gallagher deal despite £33m agreement with Chelsea

Getty/GOALRichard MillsRevealed: Atletico Madrid tried to pull out of Conor Gallagher deal despite £33m agreement with ChelseaConor GallagherAtletico MadridChelseaValenciaPremier LeagueLaLigaTransfersValencia's sporting director alleges that Atletico Madrid tried to pull out of the Conor Gallagher move as their bid to sign Javi Guerra collapsed.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGallagher seems set to join Atletico MadridMove from Chelsea nearly fell throughAtletico were 'dragging their feet' over transferArticle continues below