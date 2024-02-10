Relentless Erling Haaland breaks yet another Premier League record as he reveals why he felt 'horrible' for months before goalscoring return against Everton

Richard Martin
haaland(C)Getty Images
Erling HaalandManchester CityManchester City vs EvertonPremier LeagueEverton

Erling Haaland became the first player to score 50 goals in their first 50 Premier League starts as he fired Manchester City to a 2-0 win over Everton

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Haaland breaks yet another PL record
  • First player to score 50 goals in first 50 starts
  • Norwegian helped City down determined Everton

Editors' Picks