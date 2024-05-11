Reece James Chelsea 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Will Reece James make England's squad for Euro 2024? Mauricio Pochettino gives his verdict after Chelsea captain's starring role on return from injury

Reece JamesEnglandChelseaPremier LeagueEuropean ChampionshipMauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino opened up on Reece James' possibility of making the England squad for Euro 2024 as the defender finally returned to action.

  • Pochettino spoke on James' return from injury
  • Gave verdict on his chances of making Euro 2024 squad
  • Provided assist in Chelsea's win over Forest
