Real Madrid 'almost impossible' for Trent Alexander-Arnold to resist as 'negligence by Liverpool' called out for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk contract uncertainty

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeReal Madrid 'almost impossible' for Trent Alexander-Arnold to resist as 'negligence by Liverpool' called out for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk contract uncertaintyT. Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolPremier LeagueV. van DijkM. SalahReal MadridLaLigaJamie Redknapp has warned Liverpool fans that turning down Real Madrid will be "almost impossible" for Trent Alexander-Arnold.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAlexander-Arnold linked with Real MadridRight-back will hit free agency this summerLiverpool criticised for Van Dijk and Salah's contracts tooFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱