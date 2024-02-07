More Real Madrid referee drama! President of officials’ committee reported for allegedly manipulating VAR images to ‘harm’ Los Blancos

James Hunsley
Jude Bellingham Real Madrid yellow card 2023-24Getty
Real MadridLaLiga

Real Madrid face a potential battle against La Liga officials after refereeing chief Luis Medina Cantalejo was reported for doctoring VAR images.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Real Madrid in battle with officials
  • Cantalejo reported for manipulating VAR images
  • Follow referees Gomez and Latre also implicated

Editors' Picks