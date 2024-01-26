'He will go to Real Madrid, PSG or some Premier League team' - Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirms Victor Osimhen will leave this summer

Richard Mills
Osimhen NapoliGetty
Victor Osimhen

Napoli's president has confirmed Victor Osimhen will leave the club this summer for either "Real Madrid, PSG, or some Premier League team."

  • Osimhen to leave Napoli this summer
  • President backs him to join Madrid or PSG
  • Premier League team could sign him too

