Real Madrid player ratings vs Valencia: Vinicius Junior has the last laugh! Brazilian bags vital brace in front of hostile crowd as Jude Bellingham returns in chaotic draw

The winger snagged a point for Los Blancos in a familiar hostile atmosphere, with an exhausting contest eventually finishing level

In nearly 100 minutes of chaotic football, Vinicius Junior's double proved to be crucial, as the Brazilian bagged a brace to snatch a 2-2 draw with a resilient Valencia side on Saturday. The two sides played out an absurd matchup, full of controversy, excellent goals and defensive errors.

Valencia struck first, Hugo Duro flicking a clever header into the far corner after a mistake from Vinicius gave the home side the ball in a dangerous area. They added a second two minutes later, with Roman Yaremchuk rounding Andriy Lunin following a woeful backpass from Dani Carvajal.

Vinicius pulled one back on the stroke of half time, turning it into an empty net after the Valencia defence failed to deal with a bobbling Carvajal cross. Bellingham nearly knotted the score after 53 minutes, but a smart stop denied him after an impressive run. Vinicius wasn't denied 20 minutes later, though, nodding into an open net after a fine piece of setup play from substitute Brahim Diaz.

Valencia thought they had a clear chance to win it, when the referee awarded them a late penalty, only to see a VAR check amend the decision. In the craziest end to a topsy-turvy evening, Bellingham had the ball in the net late in stoppage time, but the final whistle blew mere seconds before he nodded the ball home. It was a fitting conclusion to a frankly bizarre La Liga contest.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Mestalla...

