Real Madrid player ratings vs Deportivo Minera: Luka Modric and Arda Guler are a joy to watch! Los Blancos cruise to Copa del Rey win over lower-league minnows as elite midfield wreak havoc

Carlo Ancelotti's side strolled into the last 16 of Spain's cup competition thanks to a classy showing against their lower-league opposition.

Real Madrid brushed aside fourth-tier Deportivo Minera in the Copa del Rey Monday evening, Luka Modric and Arda Guler piecing together a controlled midfield showing to ease Los Blancos to a 5-0 victory.

Guler scored two, and Modric added one of his own - while the duo bossed the bits in between to give Madrid a comfortable cup win. It didn't take long for Madrid to grab a foothold in the game. Arda Guler and Endrick had good chances almost immediately. Federico Valverde went one better soon after, opening the scoring five minutes in with a fine volley on the back of some shoddy Minera defending. Camavinga followed with a second soon after, nodding home at the far post. Guler made it three before half time, his deflected finish wrong-footing the goalkeeper to give Los Blancos clear daylight.

And they didn't let up after the break. Modric capped off a wonderful hour with the fourth - and his first ever in the Copa Del Rey. Guler added another late on, ending a flowing move with a side-footed finish into an open net.

There were looks for Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe, who tried desperately to grab themselves a goal. But it was otherwise a measured Blancos showing, 90 minutes in which they never looked troubled, and did away with a lower league side with ease. Onto the round of 16...

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Estadio Cartagonova...