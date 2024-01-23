Real Madrid send message to NBA star and Los Blancos supporter Joel Embiid after Philadelphia 76ers center breaks Wilt Chamberlain's historic franchise recordJacob SchneiderGetty ImagesReal MadridLaLigaNBA star Joel Embiid set a franchise record on Monday evening for the Philadelphia 76ers, with Real Madrid sending their fan a message in response.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEmbiid scores 70 points in NBA gameSets 76ers franchise recordReal Madrid congratulate him over achievement