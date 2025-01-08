'Baseless rumours' - Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos forced to refute claims he is sleeping at club's training ground after split from wife of 15 years
Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos has cleared the air after it was speculated that he had been sleeping at club's training ground after his divorce.
- Real Madrid legend has divorced his wife
- Reports claimed he was 'sleeping at' Valdebebas
- Brazilian has refuted the claims