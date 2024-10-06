RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Real Madrid shockingly extend Dani Carvajal contract only 12 hours after tearing his ACL

Real Madrid have extended the contract of stalwart Dani Carvajal only a matter of hours after he suffered a serious knee injury.

  • Spaniard out of contract in 2025
  • Carvajal suffered ACL injury on Saturday
  • Madrid extend contract hours after
