Real Madrid, beware! Awesome Atalanta emerging as serious Champions League contenders with Gian Piero Gasperini continuing to work miracles

The titleholders are in danger of suffering an embarrassingly early elimination so the last thing they need right now is a trip to Bergamo

When the full-time whistle blew in Bergamo on Friday night, Atalanta's fans couldn't contain themselves. "We're going to win the league!" rang out around the Gewiss Stadium. Coach Gian Piero Gasperini had always insisted that such a beautiful dream would be impossible to realise, even for the game's greatest over-achievers, so it felt significant that he didn't even attempt to lower the supporters' expectations when he spoke to the media after the 2-1 win over AC Milan that put his side top of the Serie A table.

"We've never been top of the table after 15 games, so let them sing!" an unusually ebullient Gasperini told DAZN. "The people of Bergamo have their feet firmly on the ground. They don't take anything for granted. But they have had decades of struggle, so let them enjoy it! It's an expression of joy, and a deserved one too."

There's no doubt about that; Bergamo has been through a lot over the years but Atalanta under Gasperini have become the city's ultimate source of pride - and hope - in recent seasons. In that sense, last May's stunning Europa League final triumph felt like the fittingly glorious end of an incredible journey; Atalanta had finally got their hands on the trophy that Gasperini and everyone connected with the best-run club in football had long merited.

And yet La Dea clearly isn’t done yet. On the contrary, Gasperini, who was tipped to join Napoli during the summer, might just be in possession of his strongest side yet, with Atalanta arguably the favourites going into Tuesday night's historic Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

"I wouldn't say that!" Gasperini said smiling on Friday night, "That's subjective." It doesn't mean it's not true, though, because there's one team going into the game on top form - and it's not Madrid...