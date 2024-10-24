Raphinha joins Cristiano Ronaldo & Sergio Aguero in elite Champions League hat-trick club after claiming match ball for Barcelona in 4-1 thumping of Harry Kane & Bayern Munich
Raphinha has joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Aguero in an elite Champions League club after netting a hat-trick for Barcelona against Bayern.
- Brazilian opened scoring inside 60 seconds
- Added another two to his tally in big win
- Fourth man to net treble vs Bayern in UCL