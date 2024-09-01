Raheem Sterling ArenalArsenal.com
Soham Mukherjee

'Try to find quick wins' - Raheem Sterling fitness plan revealed by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta following Chelsea star's shock loan switch

R. SterlingM. ArtetaArsenalChelseaPremier League

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provided an update on Raheem Sterling following the Chelsea star's shock loan switch to Emirates.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Sterling moved to Arsenal on deadline day
  • Seeking to revive his career under Arteta
  • International break arrives at the right time for him
Article continues below