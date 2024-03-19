'I don't know the Quincy you describe' - Memphis Depay insists ex-Ajax star Promes 'remains my friend' after six-year prison sentence for cocaine smuggling, despite advice from Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman
Memphis Depay insisted that he "remains friends" with Quincy Promes even after the ex-Ajax star was convicted of cocaine smuggling.
- Promes convicted of cocaine smuggling
- Depay shares a close bond with Promes
- Koeman advised Depay to refrain from commenting on Promes