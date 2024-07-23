Sophia Smith, Aitana Bonmati & 15 players to watch at the 2024 Olympic women's football tournament in Paris

As the likes of Spain, the USWNT and 2020 champion Canada prepare to fight for gold at this summer's Games, GOAL picks some names to keep an eye on...

While the men's football tournament at the Olympics is an Under-23 event, the women's is a senior competition, thus making it one of the most prestigious in the sport, and meaning we are set to see some of the very best players in the world take to the field in France this summer in search of a gold medal.

After winning the Women's World Cup last summer, Spain will go into the event as favourites to stand on top of that podium in Paris next month, but the United States women's national team, now under the charge of Chelsea icon Emma Hayes, has taken big steps forward in the past 12 months. There are plenty of other big nations involved, too, including 2020 gold medalists Canada.

It's a packed field with three extremely competitive groups and 12 rosters filled with top quality players. So, ahead of the tournament kicking off on Thursday, July 25, GOAL has picked out 15 names to keep an eye on at the Games...