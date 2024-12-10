'It pisses me off!' - Christian Pulisic & Weston McKennie claim there is 'definitely a bias' against American players in Europe as USMNT captain's new Paramount Plus documentary causes instant stir C. Pulisic USA W. McKennie AC Milan Juventus Serie A

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie believe there is “bias” against USMNT stars in Europe, with the AC Milan forward admitting that “pisses me off”.