Phallon Tullis-Joyce: The USWNT goalkeeping hopeful ensuring Man Utd aren't missing Lionesses star Mary Earps

After serving as back-up to the England shot-stopper in her first season with the Red Devils, the American has stepped up impressively since her exit

When rumours emerged that Manchester United were interested in Bayern Munich goalkeeper Mala Grohs this summer, there was a little bit of bewilderment among fans. Yes, the Red Devils had just lost Mary Earps, England's star shot-stopper leaving on a free and heading out to join Paris Saint-Germain. But the feeling was that they didn't need to go out and find a suitable replacement because they already had one in their ranks. They already had Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

That was a feeling mainly shared by the die-hards, as they were the only ones who saw Tullis-Joyce in action in her first season at the club. With Earps starting every single league game but also, somewhat surprisingly, getting the nod even in the early stages of the FA Cup, her back-up was only able to showcase her talents in the League Cup group stage, keeping two clean sheets in four fixtures before United were knocked out. But that those who watched Tullis-Joyce were so adamant that she had it in her to be the club's No.1 goalkeeper said a lot.

Through the early weeks of the 2024-25 season, Tullis-Joyce has only justified such beliefs. Ranking very highly, if not highest, among goalkeepers in the Women's Super League for most key metrics, she has kept three clean sheets in four games and conceded just one goal. Now, her biggest test to date will come this weekend, as United take on an Arsenal side that were certainly admirers of her predecessor.