VIDEO: Pep Guardiola lip syncs song for Barcelona in bizarre moment at club's 125th anniversary gala

Barcelona shared a video of Pep Guardiola lip syncing a song for the club's 125th anniversary gala.

  • Barcelona marking its 125th anniversary
  • Guardiola lip-synced to “Aniversari”
  • Manager struggling with City form
