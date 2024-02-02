Could Pep Guardiola return to Barcelona as Xavi’s successor? Joan Laporta quizzed on Camp Nou homecoming for treble-winning Man City boss

Could Pep Guardiola return to Barcelona as Xavi’s successor? Joan Laporta quizzed on Camp Nou homecoming for treble-winning Man City bossChris BurtonGetty BarcelonaManchester CityLaLigaPremier LeaguePep GuardiolaPep Guardiola will forever be associated with Barcelona, but Joan Laporta cannot see him returning to Camp Nou in 2024 as the successor to Xavi.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLa Liga giants ready to start manager huntOne club legend walking away in the summerAnother tied to contract in the Premier League