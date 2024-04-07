Pep Guardiola Manchester City 2023-24Getty Images
Richard Mills

Pep Guardiola admits Man City must be perfect to beat Arsenal & Liverpool to Premier League title

Pep GuardiolaManchester CityLiverpoolArsenalPremier League

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City cannot afford to drop any points for the rest of the season to beat Arsenal and Liverpool to the league title.

  • Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 4-2
  • A point behind Arsenal & level with Liverpool
  • Guardiola admits City need perfect season-end

