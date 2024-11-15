Paul Pogba and Juventus is over! French midfielder becomes a free agent after contract termination and heads to Miami to train for his next move

Getty Images SportAditya GokhalePaul Pogba and Juventus is over! French midfielder becomes a free agent after contract termination and heads to Miami to train for his next moveP. PogbaJuventusSerie ATransfersJuventus have agreed to mutually terminate Paul Pogba's contract as he prepares to return to football.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJuventus to mutually terminate Pogba's contractFrenchman can return to action in March 2025Pogba currently training in Miami as he gets back in shapeFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱