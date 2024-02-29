‘Sad, shocked and heartbroken’ - Paul Pogba breaks silence on four-year ban that sees football career put in jeopardy as Juventus midfielder vows to appeal ‘incorrect’ verdict
Paul Pogba has broken his silence after it was announced earlier that the Frenchman would be banned for four years after being found guilty of doping.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Pogba banned from football for doping
- Receives four-year-long ban
- Breaks silence on the decision