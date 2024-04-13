Over 500 shots! Absolutely shocking Man Utd defensive stat emerges after woeful first half vs Bournemouth - and furious Rio Ferdinand can't help but speak out
Manchester United's abysmal defensive performance continued as a shocking stat revealed after their dismal first half against Bournemouth.
- Shocking stat shows Man Utd's defensive woes
- Bournemouth twice took lead against Red Devils
- Ferdinand reacted to Ten Hag's team's struggles