Ex-Barcelona star claims Ousmane Dembele is only missing one thing to become a Ballon d'Or contender after 'incredible' PSG winger hits late winner vs Monaco in Trophee des Champions final
Former Barcelona winger Ludovic Giuly pointed out one thing that Ousmane Dembele is missing that could make him a Ballon d'Or contender.
- Dembele scored the winner against Monaco
- Ex-Barca star praised the PSG winger
- One thing Dembele needs to become Ballon d'Or contender