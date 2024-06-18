Endrick, Kendry Paez and the NXGN teenage wonderkids to watch at Copa America 2024

Some seriously talented teenagers will be looking to set the tournament alight this summer in the United States

Copa America 2024 is now just a matter of days away, with fans and players from both South and North America buzzing with excitement ahead of what promises to be a thrilling tournament. As always, one of the biggest reasons for that enthusiasm is the prospect of young players emerging and making a name for themselves on the biggest stage.

Plenty of prodigies will be on show in the United States this summer, with some set to play key roles for teams that are expected to challenge for the title in the coming weeks. But who should you be watching out for and getting to know ahead of the big kick-off on June 20?

GOAL is here to give you the lowdown on the top teenage talents (born 2005 or later) to watch out for at this summer's Copa...