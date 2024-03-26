John Stones EnglandGetty
Richard Martin

Nightmare for Man City! England star John Stones limps off eight minutes into Belgium friendly with Arsenal & Real Madrid clashes looming and Kyle Walker already returning from Three Lions duty early

Manchester CityJohn StonesPremier LeagueEnglandEngland vs Belgium

John Stones has given Manchester City a fresh injury scare after he was forced off early in England's international friendly with Belgium.

  • Stones forced off against Belgium
  • Walker got injured against Brazil
  • City face Arsenal, Real Madrid in next two weeks

