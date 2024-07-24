Neymar GFXGetty Images/Goal/@alhilal Instagram
Soham Mukherjee

Neymar is back on the grass! Brazil superstar looking sharp during Al-Hilal agility drills as he steps up recovery from ACL surgery

NeymarAl HilalSaudi Pro LeagueBrazil

Neymar looked sharp during Al-Hilal agility drills as he began training on grass to step up his recovery from ACL surgery.

  • Neymar damaged his knee ligaments
  • Has been out of action since October 2023
  • Gradually upping his fitness game as part of his recovery
