Naomi Girma is already the present and future for Emma Hayes and the USWNT - and there's still so much more to come

The 24-year-old center back is poised to be a key presence and trusted leader for Hayes' squad for the next decade

Emma Hayes didn't mince her words when asked, exactly, how good USWNT center back Naomi Girma is:

"She the best defender I've ever seen. Ever. I've never seen a player as good as her in the back," Hayes said after the USWNT's semifinal win in the 2024 Olympics, one match before the team claimed the gold medal.

Was there some post-match hyperbole involved there? Perhaps. But from a manager who has coached the likes of Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright and Ashley Lawrence, it's incredibly high praise. There was genuine incredulity from parts of the women's soccer sphere when Girma wasn't included among the 2024 Ballon d'Or nominees, and other teammates have spoken of her quality. Put simply, this is not a normal center back.

And Girma has found her feet at exactly the right time. She is 24 years old, a locked-in starter for the U.S. and a stalwart for her club - all while starring in the most competitive women's soccer league in the world. And for a USWNT undergoing immense change in goal with the imminent international retirement of legend Alyssa Naeher, Girma is primed to be vital for years to come.